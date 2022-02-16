Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCISY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of VCISY opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

