Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 5.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 563,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,398,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.
About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
