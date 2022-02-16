Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 5.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 563,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,398,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.