Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,609 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.09. 116,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,387,024. The company has a market capitalization of $436.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

