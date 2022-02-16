Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 451.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after buying an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,462,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 111.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 3,096,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

