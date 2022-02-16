Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 3,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

The company has a market cap of $622.31 million, a P/E ratio of 128.67 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 471,336 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 434,277 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 395,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.