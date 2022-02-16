Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,000. Bath & Body Works makes up 10.7% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
