VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Purchased by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 315,341 shares during the quarter. VolitionRx makes up approximately 4.7% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 5.72% of VolitionRx worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,244. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Separately, Aegis cut their target price on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

