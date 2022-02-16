Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $510.60

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.60 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.68). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.79), with a volume of 1,361,370 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.39) to GBX 630 ($8.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £994.48 million and a P/E ratio of 48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 513.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.60.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

