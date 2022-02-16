Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 297 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 297 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 234.14.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

