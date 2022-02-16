Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.98. 8,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,003. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.