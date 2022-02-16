Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

AAPL stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.30. 2,148,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average is $158.12. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

