Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,753. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

