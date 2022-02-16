Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 51,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,624. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

