Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 89,688 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vericel worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after buying an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

VCEL opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,712.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

