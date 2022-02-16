Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Pentair by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2,731.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

