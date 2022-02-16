Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,575 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NLOK stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

