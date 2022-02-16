Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Dril-Quip worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

