Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,798,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

