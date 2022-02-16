Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

