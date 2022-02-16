Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 488.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 68,187 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of GATX worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 268.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.