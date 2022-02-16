Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,994 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in AES by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

