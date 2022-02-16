Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,187 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

