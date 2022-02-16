Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,968,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $21,831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 341,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 31,637.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 290,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

