Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,085 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

