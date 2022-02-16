Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

