Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

