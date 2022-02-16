Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

