Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

