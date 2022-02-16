Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 157,771 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 157,771 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Modine Manufacturing worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.