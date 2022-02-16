Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 254,895 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 254,895 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

