Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,772,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,927,000 after purchasing an additional 374,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

