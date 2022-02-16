Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

