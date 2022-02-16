Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH stock opened at $426.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.31. RH has a twelve month low of $362.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

