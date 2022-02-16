Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

