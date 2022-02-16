Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

