Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,767 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 25.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,152,000 after acquiring an additional 140,781 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of News by 843.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 27.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

