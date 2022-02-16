Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 928 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

