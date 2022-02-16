Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

