Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Huntsman worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.