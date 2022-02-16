VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $976.29

Vp plc (LON:VP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 976.29 ($13.21) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($12.34). VP shares last traded at GBX 930 ($12.58), with a volume of 588 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.73) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,050 ($14.21) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get VP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 949.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 976.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.43 million and a PE ratio of 22.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. VP’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.