Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 11,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,625,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $987.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vroom by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vroom by 162.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

