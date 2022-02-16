Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.34. Vtex shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 6,007 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vtex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

