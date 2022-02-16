Vulcan Value Partners LLC Buys 70,579 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for 6.9% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 3.71% of TransDigm Group worth $1,276,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $663.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,171. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.14 and its 200-day moving average is $623.97.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.