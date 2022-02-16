Vulcan Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 177.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072,210 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NVIDIA worth $671,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

NVDA stock traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.55. 996,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,871,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.11. The stock has a market cap of $646.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

