Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 49,548 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,548 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Carlisle Companies worth $42,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.69. 3,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

