Vulcan Value Partners LLC Takes $510.32 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 896,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,318,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $11.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $582.00. 16,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,048. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

