W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

