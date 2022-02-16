Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the period. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund makes up 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Patrick W. Galley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

