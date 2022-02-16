Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,838,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,633 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.