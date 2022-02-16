Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,721. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its 200-day moving average is $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.17 and a beta of 1.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

